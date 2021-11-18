Analysts Set Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Price Target at GBX 342.50

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 342.50 ($4.47).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of SPT stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 276.60 ($3.61). 923,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,614. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 287.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 439.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.60 ($4.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.20.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

