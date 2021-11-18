Short Interest in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Increases By 142.9%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SBEAU stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,717. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 6.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 199,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

