Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,759 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for about 2.4% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Devon Energy by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 89,683 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 23,546 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 54.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,034,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 365,435 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.42. 145,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,767,130. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

