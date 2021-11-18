Carlson Capital Management Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after buying an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after buying an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after acquiring an additional 254,160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.60. 57,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,549. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.28 and a 52 week high of $145.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.48.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

