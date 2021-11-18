JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. JOYY updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

YY traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18. JOYY has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $148.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

