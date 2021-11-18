Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

ARMK traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.19. 26,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,469. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aramark stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Aramark worth $21,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

