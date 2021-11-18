RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,555 ($59.51).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 3,550 ($46.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, insider Stefan Borgas acquired 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,135 ($40.96) per share, with a total value of £78,845.25 ($103,011.82). Also, insider Karl Sevelda acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,230 ($42.20) per share, for a total transaction of £323,000 ($422,001.57).

Shares of LON:RHIM traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,314 ($43.30). 13,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,403.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,945.74. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 2,872 ($37.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67.

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

