Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Oracle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 17,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 189,190 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.33. 50,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,354,423. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

