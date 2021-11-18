Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 49.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,922 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMVM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 518.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $341,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.00. 10,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,536. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $49.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34.

