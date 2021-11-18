Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 49.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,922 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMVM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 518.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $341,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.00. 10,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,536. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $49.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.