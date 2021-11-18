Boltwood Capital Management Buys 15,850 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 3.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $37.50 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $38.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

