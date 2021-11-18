The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.670 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $554 million-$559 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.92 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.570-$2.590 EPS.

Shares of GEO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 71,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,200. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The GEO Group by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.