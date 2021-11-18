Carlson Capital Management Sells 4,095 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Carlson Capital Management owned 1.31% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $10,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

GWX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,475. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

