$670,000.00 in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report sales of $670,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:HTBX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.58. 2,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,482. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth $98,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Heat Biologics by 79.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.