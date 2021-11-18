$670,000.00 in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report sales of $670,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:HTBX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.58. 2,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,482. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth $98,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Heat Biologics by 79.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

