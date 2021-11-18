Zacks: Analysts Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post sales of $174.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.59 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $165.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $728.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $732.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $790.72 million, with estimates ranging from $787.72 million to $793.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,442 shares of company stock worth $6,066,462 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 55.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.21. 2,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.34. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

