GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.56 Million

Analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report $106.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.45 million to $108.45 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $61.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $438.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $436.36 million to $440.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $529.88 million, with estimates ranging from $516.48 million to $545.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 5.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,538. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.70.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

