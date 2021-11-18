Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $145.08 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

