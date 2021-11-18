Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after buying an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after buying an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.38, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

