Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,892,640,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after acquiring an additional 145,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,468,430,000 after buying an additional 132,917 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,637.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,457.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,418.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $905.15 and a 12-month high of $1,714.51. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

