Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

VUG opened at $322.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.05 and a 12-month high of $323.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.63 and its 200 day moving average is $292.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

