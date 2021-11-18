Short Interest in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) Decreases By 50.0%

Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GBNY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. 382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018. Generations Bancorp NY has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generations Bancorp NY stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

Seneca-Cayuga Bancorp, Inc is the federally chartered mid-tier stock holding company of Generations Bank. It offers a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. The company focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans.

