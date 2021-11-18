Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Update

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a growth of 114.0% from the October 14th total of 125,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 867,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,865,000 after acquiring an additional 92,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 367,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after buying an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 307,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,664,000 after acquiring an additional 207,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,788,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.99. 2,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.11. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $162.77.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.