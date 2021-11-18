S Aimee Lapic Sells 4,837 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $53,448.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

S Aimee Lapic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $43,814.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $45,119.88.

GPRO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.08.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 260.4% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,432,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 23.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,503,000 after buying an additional 1,995,063 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,689,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 3,544.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after buying an additional 1,773,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

