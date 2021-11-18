Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Down to $3.41

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.31. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 15,462 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

