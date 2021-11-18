Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 61,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,356,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Kopin alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.09 million, a PE ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 2.12.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $139,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kopin during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kopin by 366.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.