Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,818.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,818 ($36.82) and last traded at GBX 2,803.88 ($36.63), with a volume of 584629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,787 ($36.41).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,728.57 ($35.65).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.46 billion and a PE ratio of 20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,589.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,501.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total transaction of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

