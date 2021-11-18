iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,221,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after buying an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,234,000 after buying an additional 78,868 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock traded down $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $313.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,441. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $251.38 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

