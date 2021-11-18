Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 62,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $649,972.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 37,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mercer International by 75.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $83,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mercer International by 30.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

