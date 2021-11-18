American National Bank Raises Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

American National Bank grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $418,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,056 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AOS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.52. 1,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,193. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $83.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

