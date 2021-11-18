OTA Financial Group L.P. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

OTA Financial Group L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,114 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund comprises about 1.3% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 780,612 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 179.5% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 369,409 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,780,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 364,060 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,457,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 202,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 129.5% during the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 301,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 170,097 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 71,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,473. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $5.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

