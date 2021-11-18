American National Bank Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 346,595 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,827. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.89. The company has a market capitalization of $180.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

