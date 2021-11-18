American National Bank Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

American National Bank cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $53,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $289.70. 1,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $195.39 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

