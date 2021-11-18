American National Bank Sells 871 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American National Bank decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.1% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 149,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 283,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,957,598. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $288.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

