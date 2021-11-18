Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $437.78 million-$454.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450 million.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of HIMX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. 86,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,565. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.77. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 29,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 859,438 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

