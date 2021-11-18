Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Nokia reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of NOK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. 137,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,692,125. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nokia by 3.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nokia by 11,783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356,782 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Nokia by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,716 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Nokia by 1,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196,626 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nokia by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,131 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

