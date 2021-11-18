Greenhaven Associates Inc. Has $564.47 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Whirlpool makes up approximately 18.8% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 4.42% of Whirlpool worth $564,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Whirlpool by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Whirlpool by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $232.04 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $171.33 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

