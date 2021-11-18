United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 3,934 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up 1.6% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.26. 112,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,237. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.