Equities analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.16). Liquidia reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%.

LQDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler bought 117,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur S. Kirsch purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liquidia stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,588. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $242.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

