Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Allegheny Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.37. 16,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,219. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after buying an additional 3,503,531 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 102.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,695,000 after purchasing an additional 788,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 718,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth $10,773,000.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

