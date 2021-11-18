StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 192,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,957,361 shares.The stock last traded at $19.95 and had previously closed at $20.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get StoneCo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 9.1% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 226.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 235,608 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 14.0% in the second quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 22.7% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 231.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.