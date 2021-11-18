StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 192,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,957,361 shares.The stock last traded at $19.95 and had previously closed at $20.70.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 2.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 9.1% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 226.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 235,608 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 14.0% in the second quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 22.7% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 231.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
