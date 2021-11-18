Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.