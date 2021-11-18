Emirex Token (EMRX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.63 Million

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Emirex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001436 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Emirex Token has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Emirex Token has a market capitalization of $22.44 million and $1.63 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.00215538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00083608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

About Emirex Token

EMRX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Buying and Selling Emirex Token

