Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 1,143 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 469.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the second quarter worth $714,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the second quarter worth $612,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 59,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January alerts:

NYSEARCA:UJAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.