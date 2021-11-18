Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,738. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.11. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.