Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Buys 467 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $624,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000.

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $49.76. 8,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,833. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $50.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.20.

