Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 7.1%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) was up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.42. Approximately 49,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,911,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAVA shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

