Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $112.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.88.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.85. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average is $106.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

