Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases 662 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,441,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,838,000 after purchasing an additional 249,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,474,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after acquiring an additional 238,094 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,026,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,889,000 after acquiring an additional 56,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 554,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,675 shares in the last quarter.

FTXR traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,862. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

