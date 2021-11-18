OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,480 Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,215,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 58,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $75,978.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $38.49.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.72%. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 446.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.