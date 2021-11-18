Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

