Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires New Stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.05.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

